Two arrested in multi-parish drug raid yielding fentanyl, cocaine, prescription pills

BATON ROUGE — Two people were arrested after deputies seized a large amount of drugs from homes in East Baton Rouge and Jefferson parishes.

Deshawn Jones, 42, and Lakeisha Butler, 41, were both arrested on drug dealing and gun charges, as well as illegal possession of drugs in the presence of a minor, on Monday

Deputies raided a Marrero home and found cocaine, fentanyl, amphetamine and other drugs. They also arrested Jones and found photographs of drugs on his phone linked to a Powerbrook Drive address in Baton Rouge, which he admitted to taking at the Powerbrook Drive address.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies then raided the Shadowbrook subdivision home and found more drugs and guns. Butler was then arrested.

In Baton Rouge, deputies seized nearly 48 ounces of cocaine, nearly 14 ounces of fentanyl, over one pound of marijuana, and multiple doses of amphetamine, Adderall and Oxycodone. Deputies also $9,254 in cash found four guns, one of which was reported stolen.

In Marrero, deputies seized 100 grams of fentanyl, 73 grams of cocaine and $7,538 in cash. They also seized a handgun and an AR15.