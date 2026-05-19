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US 190 down to one lane of traffic in both directions near Livonia after 18-wheeler runs over guard rail
LIVONIA — An 18-wheeler ran over the guard rail dividing east and westbound traffic along U.S. 190 near Livonia on Tuesday.
The incident, Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene' Thibodeaux says, resulted in one lane being closed in both directions along the highway.
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