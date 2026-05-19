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St. Mary deputies: Lockdown at J.S. Aucoin Elementary in Morgan City due to shots fired near school

3 hours 41 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, May 19 2026 May 19, 2026 May 19, 2026 3:45 PM May 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

MORGAN CITY - J.S. Aucoin Elementary is on lockdown due to shots being fired nearby, St. Mary Parish deputies told WBRZ.

As of 3:39 p.m., deputies said that the school is under lockdown and they are not sure how long it will last. Officials also said they believe the school to be "safe" and that extra security has been called in to assist.

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