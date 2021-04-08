Latest Weather Blog
Two arrested in capital area after child sex crimes investigation
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police arrested two people in the capital area this week on charges related to child porn and other crimes involving juveniles.
State Police said 34-year-old Benjamin Faulkner of Denham Springs and 39-year-old Joshua Chandler of Baton Rouge were arrested on April 7 and 8 respectively.
LSP said Faulkner was caught after a joint operation with the FBI. Faulkner allegedly had sexually explicit conversations with undercover investigators posing as a 13-year-old girl. He's facing charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
Chandler was arrested Thursday on 200 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography. Police said they intercepted a computer with dozens of illicit files, prompting them to locate the user's home and search it.
State Police also arrested a third suspect in New Orleans on Wednesday, 18-year-old Kobe Aguillard. Aguillard is accused of asking a 14-year-old girl for sexually explicit images and videos. Investigators found lewd videos of a 14-year-old as well as other sexual material involving potentially underage girls at his home.
Police had been investigating both Faulkner and Chandler since March 17, according to a statement from LSP.
