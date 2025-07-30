Two arrested after multi-agency bust in Tickfaw, Independence yields $180,000 worth of drugs

TICKFAW — Two people were arrested after a multi-agency drug bust in Independence and Tickfaw yielded $180,000 worth of drugs.

Jaronge Durr, 47, and Tashaundra Wilson, 45, were arrested after homes in Independence and Tickfaw were raided Tuesday by Tangipahoa Parish and Livingston Parish deputies, as well as Drug Enforcement Administration agents and Independence Police officers.

Deputies began investigating the pair earlier this month when the Independence Police Department tipped them off to a home on Guzzardo Lane in the city limits, as well as Woodhaven Road in Tickfaw. They said these were possible drug trafficking hubs.

Deputies said they found fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, meth and a heroin-fentanyl mix, as well as four weapons and $21,000 in cash. They also seized "suspected associated assets." Among the items seized was a large golden statue of a gorilla lifting weights.

Durr and Wilson were both booked on various drug-dealing and gun charges. Durr was on active parole for a 2006 federal distribution of cocaine conviction, deputies said.