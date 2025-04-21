71°
Turner Road in Ethel under water as rains pour in Monday evening
ETHEL - Roads in East Feliciana Parish flooded Monday evening as rain started to fall. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office shared a photo of Turner Road in Ethel, which was under water.
More reports of flooding came from Willow Street in Clinton, where maintenance crews were dispatched for water covering roadways.
Storm Station Meteorologists estimate areas east of Clinton could get 7.5 inches of accumulated rainfall and closer to Jackson may see nearly 4 inches.
