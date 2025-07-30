Tulane basketball player Gregg Glenn III, a former Michigan transfer, dies unexpectedly

Photo via Tulane Athletics

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane power forward Gregg Glenn III, a starter throughout last season after having transferred from Michigan in 2023, has died unexpectedly.

Glenn, 22, of Pompano Beach, Florida, “died in a tragic accident this weekend,” Tulane vice president of student affairs Sarah Cunningham wrote in a letter to the Tulane community on Monday.

Glenn “was a talented student-athlete who enriched our lives with his spirit, dedication and passion for both sports and academics,” Cunningham’s letter stated. “Gregg was an outstanding athlete on our men’s basketball team and an individual who brought joy and light to those around him. ... Let us remember Gregg not just for his achievements in sports, but for the kindness and warmth he shared with everyone.”

The 6-foot-7 Glenn transferred from Michigan after playing four games for the Wolverines as a freshman.

As a junior last season, he started all 34 games for the Green Wave, averaging 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds. He was on track to return to Tulane for his senior season.