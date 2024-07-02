Tuesday's Health Report: Ahead of July 4, it's important to be aware of outdoor food prep, safety

BATON ROUGE — Picnics can be great during summertime — especially with Independence Day just around the corner. But you need to make sure the heat does not spoil your food.

It is important to pay attention to how much you are preparing, especially when it comes to burgers and hot dogs.

"Cook them in small batches so then, that way, you just cook what you need so that the food doesn't have to be sitting out for longer than necessary,” dietitian Beth Czerwony said.

Experts say keeping hot food hot and cold food cold during your picnic is the goal. Coolers and ice packs can stop food from entering the temperature danger zone of 40 degrees to 140 degrees.

In general, food should not sit outside for over an hour on a hot day, but it's always best to put it away shortly after serving. Along with the food, remember to bring hand sanitizer if you do not have access to a sink.

“You're transporting the food, you're gonna be touching the raw food, you've been touching the car, you've been touching the utensils, you're touching these things – so again, you don't have soap and water there, so bringing stuff with you is gonna be really important,” Czerwony said.

If you are trying to stick with a healthier picnic diet, lean proteins are recommended. Plus, a fruit or veggie tray can help keep you full.