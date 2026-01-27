Tuesday PM Forecast: Temperatures gradually warm, another arctic plunge this weekend

Although we will stay with below average temperatures the next few days, the heart of the cold will be on its way out. Another significant front will roll through on Friday, bringing another round of bitter cold for the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will enter from the west this evening, and last well into the overnight hours. This should prevent us from seeing the teens once again, but many locations will bottom out in the mid to upper 20s. These clouds will begin to clear around daybreak, leading to sunny conditions on Wednesday. Highs will tick up into the mid to low 50s, which is still below average for this time of year.

Up Next: Thursday will be the warmest day of the week as our winds flip out of the south. After another morning below freezing, highs will reach into the upper 50s, possibly reaching 60 degrees. This will all be in advance of another significant front that will enter early Friday. Rain will not be too big of a deal with this one, so only expect some spotty showers. Temperatures will immediately drop, with northerly winds picking up as well. The weekend will feature multiple mornings with lows in the lower 20s, and even the upper teens. Highs will not breach the 30s Saturday, and will only climb into the mid-40s Sunday.

