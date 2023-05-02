Tuesday PM Forecast: steady climb on thermometers as expected in May

Tranquil weather will continue through Thursday. The main change you will notice is climbing temperatures and an eventual return of humidity.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Some clouds will filter through skies overnight. While not expected to have a major impact on temperatures, lows will be a few degrees warmer stopping in the upper 50s and low 60s. After some morning clouds, sunshine will dominate again on Wednesday. With light, north winds, highs will bounce up a few more degrees into the mid 80s.

Up Next: Thursday will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the mid 80s. Moisture will slowly increase throughout the atmosphere and by the end of the week, there will be enough to support showers and thunderstorms. Especially after highs reach the upper 80s, some isolated convection will bubble up during the afternoon hours. Upper level disturbances pushing through the region could aid in development at times. The same forecast idea will hold through Sunday. Any one spot that stays dry, could scare up the first 90 degree high of the year. This would not be unusual as the area historically averages a first 90 degree high around May 14.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

--Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.