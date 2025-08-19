Tuesday PM Forecast: signs of change to the summer heat, steam, repeat pattern

The time of the year has come when average temperatures begin to trend down. While the first major cold front is still surely weeks away, the first sign of some steam relief may arrive by the end of the month. Late August and Early September also mark the busiest point of hurricane season, and there is plenty to watch in the tropics.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Isolated showers and thunderstorms will wane with the loss of daytime warming. Skies will gradually clear overnight with lows settling in the mid-70s. Wednesday will bring highs in the mid to upper 90s with only spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms around. A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect again, as feels-like temperatures could soar past 108 degrees for a little while during the afternoon. Be sure to limit time outdoors, drink plenty of water, and take it easy during the peak heat of the day.

Up Next: By Thursday, the weather pattern will become more active. Along with a front forced into eh southern U.S. by Hurricane Erin, an increase in tropical moisture will bring higher chances for showers and thunderstorms. Coverage will be highest on Friday, when numerous thunderstorms are likely. This will help shave a few degrees off daytime highs, with temperatures holding closer to the low 90s instead of the upper 90s. Of the two weekend days, Sunday looks like it will have more dry time than Saturday.

Looking ahead to early next week, there’s a chance a weak front could sneak through the region. If it does, it won’t bring significantly cooler temperatures, but it may knock down humidity levels just enough to make things feel a little more comfortable—especially during the mornings. Highs will stay in the lower to mid 90s, but mornings could get into low 70s or even upper 60s for a day or two.

The Tropics: Hurricane Erin is churning in the Atlantic as a large, powerful storm, now moving north-northwest with winds near 105 mph. While the center will stay offshore, impacts will be felt along the U.S. East Coast. A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for parts of the North Carolina coast, where tropical storm conditions and flooding from rising water are expected late Wednesday into Thursday. Dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents will spread up the East Coast over the next several days, with rough seas also reaching Bermuda and Atlantic Canada.

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic continues to produce a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for the gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form toward the end of the week or this weekend. This system should move westward to west-northwestward at about 20 mph and approach the vicinity of the northern Leeward Islands on Friday.

A tropical wave located about a hundred miles to the south of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for additional development over the next couple of days as the system moves westward at around 15 mph. Towards the end of this week, this system could encounter a less favorable environment, limiting its development chances after that time.

