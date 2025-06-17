Tuesday PM Forecast: shower count set to dwindle, but not drop off entirely

Storms aren't ready to let go just yet. As we move into midweek, daily rain coverage will dwindle, but the Metro Area won’t be completely dry even as temperatures climb.

Tonight, Tomorrow & Thursday: Any showers and thunderstorms will lose their energy into the evening and slowly start to diminish. Clear skies will follow, and overnight lows will dip into the mid-70s. Rain coverage will slip to the isolated category, around 40%, on Wednesday and Thursday. With plenty of moisture, it will not take much to trigger storm development. Storms will arrive in clusters, and especially if they fire early, we may recharge for a second round. Clouds and rain will help keep afternoon highs somewhat in check, around the low 90s, but it will remain humid.

Up Next: By Friday, astronomical summer officially arrives, and so does a subtle shift in our weather pattern. Rain chances will dip into the spotty category, around 20%. A ridge will build, though with its core well north of us, we’ll stay on the edge, meaning rain may not shut down entirely. This feature will also cause highs to climb into the low to mid-90s through the weekend and into next week. Combine that with increasing humidity, and it will feel more like 100–105 in some spots.

The Tropics: The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is underway. Until it ends on November 30, any important tropical weather information will be provided in this section of the Storm Station Weather Blog. Forecasters from various entities have called for an above-average hurricane season.

For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.