Tuesday PM Forecast: next front could lead to some frosty temperatures

Expect a rollercoaster of temperatures this week. We’ll have a mix of warm days, breezy conditions, and a noticeable dip in temperatures before rebounding just in time for the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Moisture will slowly return overnight thanks to south winds of 10 mph. Low temperatures will be held up quite a bit compared to previous mornings and stay in the low 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s can be expected on Wednesday, with breezy conditions sticking around. A cold front will approach bringing increasing clouds and possibly a few light showers during the afternoon and evening, but don’t expect much activity, only 20% of the forecast area will see rain.

Up Next: That cold front will sweep through by Thursday morning bringing a significant drop in temperatures. Thursday will struggle to reach the upper 60s, with morning lows dipping into the 40s. Friday morning could be even cooler, with lows near 40, and some areas north of Baton Rouge might even dabble with frosty conditions. However, by the afternoon, sunny skies will push highs back into the 70s. Warmer air returns, with highs around 80 on Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday into Monday: Another frontal system will enter the region by Sunday night with a chance of rain. As of this forecast, most of the daytime hours are expected to stay dry. However, showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage overnight and possibly continue into Monday morning—which bears watching for the commute. While no major storms are expected, it’s something we can’t entirely rule out just yet, especially for northern parts of the area.

