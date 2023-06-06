Tuesday PM Forecast: keeping showers and storms around

The routine will stay in tact through the end of the week. Though the afternoon showers and thunderstorms may come down in numbers, they will remain a part of the forecast.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, lingering showers will wrap up after dusk with partial clearing in skies. Lows will dip into the upper 60s. Like previous days, tomorrow will feature some sunshine early. Highs will chug into the upper 80s and even low 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop, largely during the afternoon hours. Any storms could bring gusty wind, downpours and frequent lightning.

Up Next: As the workweek ends, some slightly drier air aloft will cut into the number of showers and thunderstorms that develop, but on the flip side, help any that do to produce gusty wind. With a little more time for warming, highs temperatures will return to the low 90s while low temperatures will be in the low 70s. The upper level weather pattern is a bit unclear for the weekend and how that shakes out will determine if afternoons are wetter or drier.

The Tropics: A non-tropical area of low pressure located near the eastern Azores is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms with winds to gale force over the northeastern Atlantic Ocean. This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics during the next day or so while it meanders to the east of the Azores. By late Wednesday, the system is forecast to move northeastward over cooler waters, and further development is not expected. Regardless of development, heavy rains and gusty winds will continue across portions of the Canary Islands, Madeira Island, and the Azores over the next day or so.

