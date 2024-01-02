Tuesday PM Forecast: A soggy Wednesday morning drive; Several more systems thereafter

Early morning commuters on Wednesday could be in for a soggy drive. Although we trend drier for the afternoon, we’re not done with rain. The Storm Station is also tracking several more storm systems in the next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After a sun-filled day, clouds return on Tuesday night. We’ll introduce a spotty shower chance late Tuesday night and carry those into the overnight hours. However, rain chances dramatically increase closer to daybreak as widespread showers overtake the region. Up to 1” of rain is possible, with a few spots seeing locally higher amounts. This particularly looks like an issue for the morning commute, so exercise caution on the roads and give yourself extra time to account for delays.

Widespread rain exits the capital area as the morning wears on. Rain chances appear slim after 10 a.m. Wednesday. In fact, skies turn mostly clear by evening. Wednesday will be a chilly day with highs well below average, in the low to mid-50s.

Up Next: Although sunshine dominates on Thursday, our next wave of clouds and rain arrives Friday. A quick 1-2” is possible with this round of rain. Keep in mind that this could affect both the Friday evening commute and any Friday night plans. After that, we’ll dry out for the weekend.

We remain on the cool side of each storm system discussed thus far, so severe weather odds are slim through the weekend. That changes on Monday of next week. Long-term data is hinting at a few strong thunderstorms on Monday. It is still several days out, so the details are still unclear and subject to change. Nevertheless, much of the Gulf Coast is included in the severe weather outlook early next week. The Storm Station will be monitoring this closely.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

