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Sunday Journal: Capital Area Heart Walk
BATON ROUGE — The Capital Area Heart Walk is being hosted by the American Heart Association later this month.
According to the AHA, 9 out of 10 people who suffer cardiac arrest outside the hospital die, with most of those cases not seeing CPR performed by a bystander.
For the newest edition of Sunday Journal, WBRZ's JP spoke with cardiologists, organizers of the walk and participants who are affected by the money raised by the event. The event's 2026 goal is to raise $600,000 for heart disease research and treatments.
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The Heart Walk is Saturday, April 25, in downtown Baton Rouge, and starts at Rhorer Plaza. Learn more here.
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Sunday Journal: Capital Area Heart Walk
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