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JP sits down with Capital Area Heart Walk chairman to discuss Saturday's event, fighting heart disease

1 hour 50 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, April 24 2026 Apr 24, 2026 April 24, 2026 6:58 AM April 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — This weekend is the American Heart Association's annual Capital Area Heart Walk.

The event aims to raise both money and awareness about heart disease and the risks it poses. 

WBRZ's John Pastorek sat down with the chairman of this year's walk, Our Lady of the Lake President Chuck Spicer, to discuss what it means to join the fight against heart disease with the walk and beyond. 

"This is about the dozens of people at the Lake today that don't need to be there, and how can we make sure they don't have to be in an acute situation," Spicer told JP. 

The walk is Saturday morning, with the event starting at 8 a.m. at the Rhorer Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge. The walk itself starts at 9:15 a.m.

Learn more here.

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