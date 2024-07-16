Tuesday AM Forecast: typical summer pattern through Wednesday, pattern starts to shift late week

The next couple of days will feature hot and humid conditions with isolated showers and storms. Late week and into the weekend, temperatures will decrease and rain chances will increase.

Today & Tonight: The typical summertime weather continues into today. Highs will near 97 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. Another heat advisory has been issued, with feels like temperatures up to 110 degrees expected. In the afternoon and evening, pop up showers and thunderstorms will be possible. These will stay isolated in nature. Skies will be mainly clear tonight with lows near 79 degrees.

Up Next: Through Wednesday of this week, the typical summertime pattern will persist. That means it will be hot and humid with pop up storms in the afternoon and evening. The pattern will start to shift on Thursday, as a cold front approaches us from the north. It will still be warm, but rain chances will increase. The most noticeable changes will be Friday and into the weekend. The previously mentioned front will stall close to the area. This will help to trigger scattered to numerous activity. Temperatures will cool to the lower 90's, a welcome relief to the hot conditions we have been experiencing.

The Tropics: No tropical development is expected in the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

-- Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.