Latest Weather Blog
Boosie asks to avoid prison time in federal gun case, report says
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Baton Rouge rapper Boosie has asked a federal judge in California to sentence him to probation and community service, rather than prison time, in his federal gun case, according to Complex.
Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, was arrested in San Diego in 2023 for felon in possession of a firearm after police found guns in his car during a traffic stop. Hatch pleaded guilty to the charge in late 2025.
Complex reported that on Monday, Hatch's lawyer filed a sentencing memorandum outlining her client's case to avoid prison time. The memorandum reportedly cites Hatch's difficult upbringing and calls the incident a "lapse in judgment" due to the fact that there were "no identifiable victims."
Trending News
Hatch's sentencing was moved from Nov. 21 last year to Friday, Jan. 9, according to Complex.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
ICE officer kills a Minneapolis driver as Trumps latest immigration operation begins
-
Union Parish 'mermaid' accused of swimming nude in neighbor's pond, attacking deputies
-
Boosie asks to avoid prison time in federal gun case, report says
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Library proposes new tax plan, could go to...
-
Tangiphoa deputies arrest Ponchatoula High student who allegedly injured teacher during fight