Boosie asks to avoid prison time in federal gun case, report says

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Baton Rouge rapper Boosie has asked a federal judge in California to sentence him to probation and community service, rather than prison time, in his federal gun case, according to Complex.

Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, was arrested in San Diego in 2023 for felon in possession of a firearm after police found guns in his car during a traffic stop. Hatch pleaded guilty to the charge in late 2025.

Complex reported that on Monday, Hatch's lawyer filed a sentencing memorandum outlining her client's case to avoid prison time. The memorandum reportedly cites Hatch's difficult upbringing and calls the incident a "lapse in judgment" due to the fact that there were "no identifiable victims."

Hatch's sentencing was moved from Nov. 21 last year to Friday, Jan. 9, according to Complex.