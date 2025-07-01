Tuesday AM Forecast: Trading daily storms for extreme heat by July 4th

Hot and humid conditions continue through midweek with scattered afternoon storms. Just in time for the holiday, drier air moves in—bringing the hottest stretch of the year so far for Friday and Saturday.

Today & Tomorrow (Tuesday–Wednesday): Expect hot, sunny days with a few scattered afternoon storms. Thanks to tropical moisture, any heating will spark downpours and some thunder, though exact storm spots will vary each day. Highs will reach the low 90s but feel closer to 100° with humidity. Nights will stay warm and muggy with lows in the mid-70s.

Thursday through Saturday: A front moving through the Southeast and high pressure building over Louisiana will bring in drier, more stable air just in time for the holiday. While a few isolated storms are possible Thursday, Friday and Saturday look mostly dry—and very hot. Expect highs in the mid-90s with heat index values in the triple digits. Stay cool and hydrated if you're spending time outdoors for the 4th!

Looking Ahead (Sunday–Monday): Storm chances return as tropical moisture builds back in. Afternoon downpours will become more likely again, though how widespread they are depends on a weak disturbance in the Gulf that we’re keeping an eye on.

The Tropics: A frontal boundary is expected to stall and weaken off the southeast U.S. coast late this week. An area of low pressure could develop from the weakening front by the weekend over the Atlantic waters off the southeast U.S., over Florida, or the eastern Gulf. Some gradual tropical or subtropical development could occur thereafter as the low drifts and moves little. There is a 30% chance of gradual tropical or subtropical development as the low moves little.

