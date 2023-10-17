Tuesday AM Forecast: Sunny and 74 this afternoon after a very chilly morning

Chilly mornings followed by very nice afternoons continue over the next few days. By the second half of the week, temperatures return to more seasonable values with lows near 60° and highs in the lower 80s.

Today & Tonight: A very chilly morning with feels like temperatures in the 30's in some parishes will turn into a very pleasant day by early afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s later today under sunny skies. It will also not be as breezy as it was yesterday around the state. Tonight, temperatures will return to the 40s for another chilly start to Wednesday morning.

Up Next: High temperatures will climb several degrees each day this week. Humidity will stay low but we will return to the 80's by Thursday. A weather system with an associated weak front will pass by later this week. Since this front will be weak, we will not see much rain from it and temperatures will not go down after the front. Dry air will move back into the capitol area by the weekend which will eliminate rain chances and allow temperatures to remain in the lower to mid 80's.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics:

A broad area of low pressure located over the central tropical Atlantic about midway between the Windward Islands and western Africa is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Satellite data indicate that the low-level circulation continues to become better defined and, since environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for further development, a tropical depression is likely to form within a few days. This system is forecast to move westward to west-northwestward across the central and western tropical Atlantic during the next several days.

– Emma Kate Cowan

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.