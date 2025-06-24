Tuesday AM Forecast: Summer recipe continues, better chance for storms into weekend

Hot, humid conditions with a few pop-up showers and storms will stay the pattern for most of the week. By late week into the weekend, higher moisture with better atmospheric lift could shake things up a bit.

Today & Tonight: This morning, a few storms have been popping up near the coast and drifting inland. If they can hang on, we might see a a few stray showers or storms through the morning. The rest of the day will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with highs reaching around 93°. With the humidity cranked up, it’ll feel more like the triple digits. In the afternoon and evening, a weak disturbance skimming the Gulf Coast will trigger isolated storms—brief, but capable of heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Still, most of the day will stay dry.

Up Next: By Wednesday, drier air moving into the mid-levels of the atmosphere will work to suppress most rain activity. But with fewer clouds and showers comes more heat. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s, and combined with high humidity, it’ll feel quite oppressive. Heat alerts may be issued, so keep an eye on the forecast. If you're heading to Alex Box Stadium to celebrate the Tigers' win, any leftover showers should be fading by then, with temps easing into the 80s. Looking ahead to late week and the weekend, a surge of moisture and an upper-air disturbance will raise rain chances. There is still some unknowns when it comes to moisture quality, and just how much lift we will see. We'll get a clearer picture in the coming days. Regardless, the intense summer heat and humidity aren’t going anywhere.

The Tropics: A small area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped on the north side of a gale-force low-pressure system located about 700 miles east-northeast of Bermuda. Environmental conditions are marginally favorable, and further resurgence of the thunderstorm activity could still result in the formation of a short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm. By later today, the low is expected to encounter more hostile environmental conditions, ending its opportunity for development. The system is forecast to move northeastward at around 15 to 20 mph while remaining over the open central Atlantic.

-- Balin

