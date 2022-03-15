Tuesday AM Forecast: Storms will clear by late morning

Storm Station Meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo will have LIVE updates on the storms until they clear out of the WBRZ viewing area.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: You may have been woken up by some thunder and gusty winds this morning. All the storm activity will be clearing from northwest to southeast by 9 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy, and some sunshine will bring temperatures into the mid-70s this afternoon. A stray shower on the back end of this system may clip the northern part of the viewing area later this evening. One more brief T-shower may be around between 6-8 p.m. for areas north of Baton Rouge. Unlike other systems in the past few weeks, this one will not change temperatures very much. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the low 50s.

Up Next: The rest of the week will bring more 70s. Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s and overnight lows in the 50s. Some areas may scratch 80° on Thursday for St. Patrick’s Day. The next round of showers will come in late on Thursday night and will clear out on Friday morning. That leaves us with clear skies and temperatures in the 70s over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— thunderstorms —please have access to alerts through Tuesday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.