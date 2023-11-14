Tuesday AM Forecast: Rain chances remain today, drier conditions for second half of the week

Although rain coverage will not be as widespread as yesterday, keep an umbrella handy as scattered showers will be around throughout the day today. The second half of the week will be drier and warmer.

Today & Tonight: Scattered showers should be expected today. Most of the moderate to heavy rainfall will be confined to the coastal parishes. Morning commutes near the capital city will be drier than Monday's, however some might drive through a light rain shower or two on the way to work. Keep your raingear with you as off and on showers will be around southern Louisiana today with the most coverage of rain anticipated right around evening commute time. When not raining, skies remain overcast and thermometers won't move much today with morning temperatures in the upper 50s only heating a few degrees later this afternoon. Overnight, rain coverage declines and Wednesday morning will be drier with temperatures in the mid-50s.

Up Next: The second half of the workweek will be dry with some clouds sticking around. Temperatures gradually climb back into the 70s heading into the weekend. A shot of dry air could enter the area by Saturday which will finally get rid of most of the cloud cover. Our next best chance for rain looks to be at the beginning of next week.

The Tropics: A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in the next few days. Environmental conditions appear favorable for additional development of this system thereafter, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week while the system begins moving northeastward across the western and central portions of the Caribbean Sea. Interests in Jamaica, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic should monitor the progress of this system. Regardless of development, this system has the potential to produce heavy rains over portions of the Caribbean coast of Central America and the Greater Antilles towards the latter portions of this week.

