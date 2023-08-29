Tuesday AM Forecast: Rain Chances Continue - Idalia Strengthens

Rain chances remain fairly high today as temperatures stay out of the triple digits.

Today and Tonight: Tuesday cloud cover began in the early morning hours and will help keep the temperatures in check for at least the first part of the day Collectively there is an 80% chance of areal rain coverage today and these storms will begin to form after the noon hours and continue through early evening. No severe storms are expected, but there could be some isolated heavier rain amounts where the stronger storms form. High temperatures will remain out the triple digits today as mid 90s look to be the maximum readings this afternoon. Skies will begin to clear in the overnight hours once any lingering showers dissipate by early evening and lows will settle into the middle to lower 70s.



Up Next: The atmosphere will dry out beginning Wednesday with rain chances near zero through Thursday. Temperatures will be back to the mid 90s by the middle and end of the week, but humidity will be down. This drier air, coupled with winds on the northwestern side of Tropical Storm Idalia, could result in increased fire danger. After a few dry days, there is some early indication that moisture, and possibly more rain, will return to the area by next weekend.

The Tropics:

Idalia became a hurricane in the early morning hours Tuesday with sustained winds of 75 mph. Rapid strengthening is forecast to occur and the tropical system could make landfall on the west coast of Florida as a high end Category 2 or low end Category 3 hurricane packing winds of 120 mph. Landfall is forecast to occur early Wednesday morning.



