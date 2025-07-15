Tuesday AM Forecast: Extreme heat today, Heavy Tropical rains possible later this week

A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday for many around the Capital Area, including East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana Parishes as well as, Amite and Wilkinson Counties. Expect feels-like temperatures as hot as the 105-110° range for several hours during the afternoon. Drink plenty of fluids, wear light clothing, and take breaks during the hottest parts of the day.

Today & Tonight: Tuesday will be another hot and humid day with plenty of sunshine. Thermometers will read in the low to mid-90s this afternoon with feels-like conditions up to 110° at times. Stay cool and take breaks from the intense heat! A few spotty showers may assist in cooling some neighborhoods off later today, but only 20% of the region is expected to see rainfall on Tuesday. Overnight, skies will clear and temperatures will fall into the low to mid 70s around the Capital Area.

Up Next: A deep plume of Tropical moisture will slowly begin to move towards southern Louisiana on Wednesday, gradually bringing moisture levels to well above-average levels by Wednesday night. Temperatures on Wednesday stay on the hotter side, nearing 94 degrees for a high temperature in Baton Rouge, with plenty of sunshine early. Clouds will begin to increase Wednesday afternoon, and a few isolated showers and t-storms may develop. Coverage of the rain will continue to rise overnight Wednesday and into Thursday.

The weather will take on a tropical influence by the end of the week as a tropical wave brings extreme moisture amounts to south Louisiana. This will lead to several days in a row of very high rain coverage. Rainfall totals of 2–5 inches are likely, with locally higher amounts possible, especially near the coast. Isolated flash flooding cannot be ruled out due to the chance of heavy rains over three days. Details are still coming together, so stay tuned for updates. More on the system's potential development is outlined below.

The Tropics: A low-pressure system near the east coast of Florida is becoming more organized, though storms remain scattered early Tuesday. It’s expected to move across Florida and into the northeastern Gulf by Wednesday morning, where conditions could allow it to develop into a tropical depression. At this time, there is a medium (40%) chance of Tropical development over the next 48 hours with this system. Regardless of development, heavy rain may lead to localized flash flooding in parts of Florida and along the north-central Gulf Coast later this week.

– Emma Kate C.

