Tuesday AM Forecast: Dense fog in areas this morning, quiet weather until late week

The most impactful weather over the next several days will be fog in the early morning hours. Our next best shot at rain will arrive late week into the weekend.

A *DENSE FOG ADVISORY* is in effect from 3am - 10am Tuesday across southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Visibility may be one quarter mile or less in dense fog and could make driving conditions hazardous, especially during the Tuesday morning commute.

Today & Tonight: Areas of dense fog will be possible this morning, especially right around daybreak. By 10am, most fog will be burned off. The rest of the day will feature mostly sunny conditions and warm temperatures. Highs will top out in the mid 80s, which is a good bit above average for this time of year. Fog will once again develop in the overnight hours, and another dense fog advisory will be possible. Lows will be mild, near 60 degrees.

Up Next: After the fog Wednesday morning, it will stay unseasonably warm with a mix of sun and clouds. A “backdoor” cold front, one that arrives from the northeast, will move into the region which might spark a stray shower or two. Clouds will begin to increase on Thursday, but no rain is expected. These clouds will eventually turn into some showers and thunderstorms by the end of the week. Multiple rounds are expected Friday through Sunday. A strong storm or two is not off the table on either one of those days, but exact timing and details are to be determined. Those with outdoor plans over the weekend will want to keep a close eye on the forecast.

-- Balin

