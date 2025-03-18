Tuesday AM Forecast: Cool front on Wednesday to halt early week warming trend

Expect warmer days ahead of a midweek front that will bring a few stray showers and a slight cool down. A more significant rainmaker is expected towards the end of the upcoming weekend.

Today & Tonight: After a chilly start in the 40s, conditions will again quickly warm under mainly sunny skies. By mid-morning, temperatures will be in the 60s before climbing into the upper-70s this afternoon. Winds will gradually pick up today, becoming breezy out of the south at around 7-17 mph. Overnight, increasing clouds ahead of an approaching front will limit lows to low-60s.

Up Next: Prepare for a warm, spring day Wednesday. Highs will be near 80 degrees with passing clouds and a possible shower or two. The slim rain chance is brought to us by a weak cold front that will push through the region tomorrow. While the front will not bring much rain, it will bring cooler air to the region to end the week. Under plenty of sunshine, highs Thursday will be in the upper-60s and low-70s should be expected Friday afternoon. A more significant rainmaker will likely arrive by the end of the weekend. Exact timing and rainfall amounts will come into better view over the next several days.

The Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is watching a disorganized area of low pressure located several hundred miles northeast of the Leeward Islands with low odds of tropical development. For now, additional development is not expected. Tropical formation in the month of March would be a rare feat; only one March tropical system on record has ever formed in the Atlantic.

Although this system will not pose any threat to Louisiana, regardless of development, it may get some social media attention. For that reason, the Storm Station wanted to address it here and relay that this system is not worth losing sleep over.

- Emma Kate C.

