Tuesday AM Forecast: Chilly and rainy until Wednesday afternoon

Light rain paired with temperatures in the 50s will make for a gloomy afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: After the cold front came through yesterday, thick clouds will stick around all day today. Expect to run into some light rain and drizzle on and off all day. Temperatures won’t warm up much, afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s. Thick clouds and light rain will continue overnight and into tomorrow morning with temperatures staying in the 50s.

Up Next: Clouds will be thick on Wednesday morning with a few light showers on and off through the first half of the day. Wednesday afternoon will be clearing, and a little sunshine will put temperatures near 70 degrees. Scattered showers will be around on Thursday afternoon along a warm front. Although showers will; be around, temperatures on Thursday afternoon will approach 80 degrees. Friday will be mostly dry with just a few isolated showers and temperatures again near 80 degrees in the warmest hours of the afternoon. The next cold front will come through on Saturday bringing widespread showers and storms. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s for the second half of the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Get hour by hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!