TSA will now accept digital drivers licenses at MSY, 26 other airports

By: Sarah Lawrence

NEW ORLEANS - Starting Thursday, Louisiana residents can now use their LA Wallet digital IDs to pass through TSA and make flying that much easier. 

Residents can now use the QR code in the official LA Wallet app to scan through TSA rather than presenting an agent with a physical ID card at Louis Armstrong International Airport and 26 other participating airports around the country

Louisiana is the eighth state to adopt digital ID acceptability. 

LA Wallet can be downloaded for free on any smartphone and allows digital access to your drivers license, vehicle registration, hunting and fishing licenses, and any firearm permits. 

