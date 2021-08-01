Trying to keep cool during another heat advisory weekend

BATON ROUGE - A heat advisory in effect this weekend left some sweating at work and others standing in line at Liberty Lagoon water park in Baton Rouge.

"I'm ready for winter. It's bad when you can't go outside because it's so hot you can't do anything," said Liberty Lagoon customer Tiffany Milton.

Lifeguards kept a close eye on swimmers at the water park, but Aquatics Manager Daniel Berg said eyes were also on them as the sun beamed down.

"We're actually having our head guard walk around making sure all my lifeguards are hydrated," Berg said.



Sitting outside isn't the only way to be affected by the heat. Air conditioner technicians were up in hot attics, trying to repair air conditioners that malfunctioned during the hot weekend.



"The biggest thing is just staying hydrated. We drink plenty of water and Gatorade," said Luke Mahan, a repairman for Acutemp.

Air condition repair companies have been slammed since the hot weather moved in this week, and they don't expect the calls to let up until the weather does.