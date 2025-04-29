Trump signs executive order requiring truck drivers to speak English

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order reinforcing an already-existing federal law requiring English-language proficiency as a requirement for commercial motor drivers.

In the ordered issued Monday evening, Trump contends the “requirement has not been enforced in years, and America’s roadways have become less safe.”

“My Administration will enforce the law to protect the safety of American truckers, drivers, passengers, and others, including by upholding the safety enforcement regulations that ensure that anyone behind the wheel of a commercial vehicle is properly qualified and proficient in our national language, English,” the order states.

Trump signed another order Monday that will direct state and federal officials to publish lists of “sanctuary city” jurisdictions, or places where local authorities often don’t cooperate in enforcing federal immigration regulations.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says those cities “obstruct” enforcement.