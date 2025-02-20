31°
Trump appoints Landry, nine others to Council of Governors
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced his appointments to the Council of Governors, one of whom being Louisiana governor Jeff Landry.
The Council of Governors is a bipartisan group designed to strengthen relationships between the federal and the state governments.
Landry, along with nine other governors from Florida, Michigan and New York, just to name three, were appointed to the council.
