77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Truck hits Baker house early Friday morning; unclear if driver will be ticketed

3 hours 49 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, November 04 2022 Nov 4, 2022 November 04, 2022 7:11 AM November 04, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BAKER - A truck hit an occupied home early Friday morning, bending one of the outside walls.

The Baker Police Department told WBRZ the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Friday morning. One person was reportedly in the house at the time, but according to officers, neither the occupant nor the 26-year-old driver were injured in the crash. 

Trending News

WBRZ has asked if the driver will be ticketed. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days