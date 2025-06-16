75°
Latest Weather Blog
Truck hauling hay overturns on I-12 east in Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA - A truck and trailer hauling hay bales overturned on I-12 eastbound on the I-55 overpass.
Louisiana State Police and recovery crews were on the scene Monday morning assisting with the cleanup process. Both eastbound lanes were closed for cleanup.
Alternate routes eastbound include La. 22 and U.S. 190.
Trending News
Drivers passing through the area after cleanup should be aware of any stray needles that may remain from the haystacks.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Acadian Ambulance offers tips on water safety ahead of summer peak
-
Students can learn about the legal system at annual summer camp
-
Suspects arrested, businesses closed in multi-agency illegal vape crackdown
-
Mother demands answers months after son fatally shot by deputy in Hammond
-
More than 1 million power banks recalled after some consumers report fires