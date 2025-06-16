75°
Truck hauling hay overturns on I-12 east in Tangipahoa Parish

3 hours 36 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, June 16 2025 Jun 16, 2025 June 16, 2025 7:42 AM June 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

TANGIPAHOA - A truck and trailer hauling hay bales overturned on I-12 eastbound on the I-55 overpass. 

Louisiana State Police and recovery crews were on the scene Monday morning assisting with the cleanup process. Both eastbound lanes were closed for cleanup. 

Alternate routes eastbound include La. 22 and U.S. 190. 

Drivers passing through the area after cleanup should be aware of any stray needles that may remain from the haystacks. 

