Truck hauling chickens overturns on I-59

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A truck hauling live chickens flipped onto its side, blocking travel on I-59 in St. Tammany Parish early Tuesday.

The 18-wheeler was involved in a crash with a sedan shortly after 4 a.m.

The incident closed I-59 northbound near mile marker 10, near Pearl River, as crews removed the vehicles from the highway.

One person was taken to the hospital, and the interstate reopened about 8 a.m.