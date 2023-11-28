62°
Truck hauling chickens overturns on I-59

1 hour 53 minutes 1 second ago Tuesday, November 28 2023 Nov 28, 2023 November 28, 2023 12:19 PM November 28, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A truck hauling live chickens flipped onto its side, blocking travel on I-59 in St. Tammany Parish early Tuesday.

The 18-wheeler was involved in a crash with a sedan shortly after 4 a.m.

The incident closed I-59 northbound near mile marker 10, near Pearl River, as crews removed the vehicles from the highway.

One person was taken to the hospital, and the interstate reopened about 8 a.m.

