Tropical Storm Fernand forms in southwestern Atlantic Ocean

4 hours 14 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, August 23 2025 Aug 23, 2025 August 23, 2025 3:42 PM August 23, 2025 in Weather
Source: The Storm Station
By: Storm Station Team

Tropical Storm Fernand has formed south of the island of Bermuda. It has winds of 40mph, and is moving north at 15mph. This system will pass relatively close to Bermuda, but it is not a threat to the U.S. mainland. 

Fernand will gradually pick up speed, turning northeast in the next couple of days. The system has a window of about 48 hours over warm water to strengthen and could come close to hurricane strength, though dry air may limit how strong it gets. By early next week, the storm is expected to weaken as it moves into cooler waters and stronger winds aloft, likely losing its tropical characteristics within 3–4 days.

