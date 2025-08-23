Tropical Storm Fernand forms in southwestern Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Fernand has formed south of the island of Bermuda. It has winds of 40mph, and is moving north at 15mph. This system will pass relatively close to Bermuda, but it is not a threat to the U.S. mainland.

Fernand will gradually pick up speed, turning northeast in the next couple of days. The system has a window of about 48 hours over warm water to strengthen and could come close to hurricane strength, though dry air may limit how strong it gets. By early next week, the storm is expected to weaken as it moves into cooler waters and stronger winds aloft, likely losing its tropical characteristics within 3–4 days.

