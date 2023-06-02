Latest Weather Blog
Tropical Storm Arlene forms on second day of hurricane season, poses no threat locally
Tropical Storm Arlene has formed in the eastern Gulf of Mexico on the second day of the 2023 hurricane season.
Hurricane hunters flew into the storm system Friday morning and reported back that a tropical depression had strengthened into a name storm with winds at 40 mph.
The storm poses no threat to Louisiana at this time. It is expected to drift southward and weaken. At some point Saturday, it's expected to just be a low-pressure system.
Tropical Depression Two has been upgraded to Tropical Storm #Arlene in the Gulf of Mexico. No change to the forecast and no significant threat to land. See https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ for details. pic.twitter.com/VCKrb9BHwp— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 2, 2023
Shortly before 1 p.m., the National Hurricane Center placed the center of the storm at 26.7 north latitude and 86.2 west longitude, or 400 miles to the southeast of Baton Rouge.
The main threat from Arlene is the possibility of heavy rain in the central and southern Florida Peninsula. Generally, 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible, but there could be up to 5 inches in isolated areas.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies seize more than 3,000 fentanyl pills after months-long investigation into huge...
-
Zachary police investigating afternoon shooting; search for gunman expands
-
Tensions rise at EBR schoolboard meeting after promise of 8% staff pay...
-
Pool company a no-show following repair requests
-
USACE to begin the largest study on the Mississippi River
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball prepares for NCAA Regional play
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...