Tropical moisture to bring more rain Sunday

Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s. Sunday, an area of tropical moisture will move across the region, bringing an elevated chance for showers & storms. A wash out is not expected, but rain coverage will be around 60% - which is higher than the usual 30-40% we see on an average summer day. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Looking Ahead: Some tropical moisture will linger into Monday, keeping rain chances slightly higher. Tuesday, we will be back to our typical rhythm of pop-up afternoon storms. That pattern will continue into at least Thursday, before a weak cold front approaches the area at the end of the week. Once again, rain chances will be elevated.

The Tropics





Out in the tropics.. a tropical wave off the coast of Africa has a low chance of tropical formation. Right now, environmental conditions are not optimal for rapid development but slow organization will be possible as it moves westward across the central Atlantic.

Southwest of Bermuda, an area of disorganized showers and storms is also being monitored. Development chances are low as it tracks towards the east coast.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





