Troopers seek assistance in identifying pedestrian killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash
HAMMOND — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who was killed after being struck twice in a crash in Hammond.
The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner and State Troopers said they have been unable to confirm the person's identity. The deceased is described as a black male, believed to be between 18 and 25 years old, approximately 5'8"-5'9" in height, with dreadlocks.
He has distinctive tattoos, including "T.B.T." on his left inner arm and "Long Live LJ" on the inside of his right arm.
A picture of the man was not available.
Anyone with information that may help identify this man should contact State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250.
