80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pedestrian killed after being struck twice in crash in Tangipahoa Parish

47 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, October 27 2025 Oct 27, 2025 October 27, 2025 2:53 PM October 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - A pedestrian was killed in an early Monday morning crash around 3 a.m. on Interstate 55 near LA Highway 40 in Tangipahoa Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. 

Police said the crash occurred when a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, driving north on Interstate 55, struck a pedestrian who was walking in the left lane. After the initial crash, an 18-wheeler also struck the pedestrian in the roadway. 

Trending News

There were no other reported injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days