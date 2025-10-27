Pedestrian killed after being struck twice in crash in Tangipahoa Parish

HAMMOND - A pedestrian was killed in an early Monday morning crash around 3 a.m. on Interstate 55 near LA Highway 40 in Tangipahoa Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police said the crash occurred when a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, driving north on Interstate 55, struck a pedestrian who was walking in the left lane. After the initial crash, an 18-wheeler also struck the pedestrian in the roadway.

There were no other reported injuries. The crash is still under investigation.