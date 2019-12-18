Troopers look for leads in Hammond hit and run that killed skateboarder

HAMMOND - Troopers have asked for the public’s help in investigating a fatal hit and run crash that happened Wednesday night in Hammond.

State Police said the crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. on LA 3234 (University Avenue) west of US 51. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Erin Gerhard, of Independence.

On-scene investigation by Troopers led them to believe that Gerhard was riding a skateboard in the right westbound lane of University Avenue when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

After the impact, Gerhard was thrown into the left westbound lane where he would be struck by a second vehicle. Both vehicles involved fled the scene of the crash.

Gerhard was severely injured in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office. Troopers obtain blood samples at the crash to be submitted to the LSP Crime Lab for toxicology analysis.

LSP detectives are currently working with limited information about the vehicles involved in the crash. Troopers reported they're looking a truck and a dark-colored sedan at this point in the investigaiton.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250.