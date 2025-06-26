Troopers arrest Kendrick Lamar halftime show performer accused of waving flag in support of Gaza, Sudan

NEW ORLEANS — A performer during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime show was arrested Thursday after he allegedly disrupted the event by waving a flag in support of Gaza and Sudan.

Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, 41, was a performer during Lamar's February performance at the Caesars Superdome when he "deviated from his assigned role, retrieved a Sudanese flag bearing the message 'Sudan and Free Gaza,' and disrupted the halftime show by running across the field with the flag," Louisiana State Police said.

Law enforcement then apprehended him.

Further investigations revealed that Nantambu was hired as an extra performer during the halftime show and had permission to be on the field during the performance; however, he did not have permission to demonstrate as he did.

An arrest warrant was then obtained through the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court before Nantambu turned himself in on Thursday.

He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges of resisting an officer and disturbing the peace.

Nantambu's arrest comes after New Orleans Police said he would not face charges.