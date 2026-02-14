70°
Latest Weather Blog
13th annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival held in North Boulevard Town Square
BATON ROUGE - The 13th annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival kicked off Saturday in North Boulevard Town Square.
Trending News
Hundreds of people were downtown enjoying food, live music and a vendor's village.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 Make a Difference: The Steam Expo
-
City of St. George formally launches Chamber of Commerce
-
U.S. Senate candidates open 13-week sprint to show off credentials to Louisiana...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-12 westbound by Albany shut down as officials work...
-
Krewe of Southdowns rolled through Baton Rouge on Friday night
Sports Video
-
LSU and Southern Baseball start their season on the diamond
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
Madison Prep girl's basketball takes down Parkview Baptist in regular season finale
-
LSU baseball ready for season opener Friday
-
Drew Brees set to ride in Krewe of Bacchus following induction into...