Trooper tased during off-duty DWI arrest gets his job back

BATON ROUGE - A state trooper fired after he was tased during a traffic stop and charged with DWI while off-duty got his job back Thursday.

The Louisiana State Police Commission reinstated Sheldon Perkins during a hearing Thursday. Though he's back with LSP, Perkins was demoted from lieutenant to sergeant.

The traffic stop happened while he was off-duty in 2019 after an officer saw him speeding in the area of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard. Troopers determined Perkins was intoxicated after he failed a series of sobriety tests and due to the smell of alcohol on his breath, according to arrest records.

Perkins allegedly resisted when police tried to take him into custody, and he was tased.

A breathalyzer test later revealed Perkins' blood-alcohol level was more than double the legal driving limit.

He was placed on administrative leave at the time and charged with DWI (1st offense), battery on a police officer, resisting an officer, reckless operation, and improper lane usage.