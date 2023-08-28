93°
Triple shooting along Plank Road left one dead Sunday, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting along Plank Road over the weekend.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Plank Road near Brady Street. Police arrived at the scene to find three people shot.
All three were taken to a hospital. One of the victims, 47-year-old Andre Ardoin, died in the hospital later that evening. The other two victims are expected to survive.
Investigators have not determined a suspect or motive in the shooting.
