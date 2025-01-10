46°
Triple homicide suspect arrested in St. Helena Parish
AMITE - Deputies said they arrested the suspect of a triple homicide Thursday afternoon.
The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday at around 4:30 deputies were called to an address on Sawmill Road for "an apparent triple homicide."
No further details were given aside from that the suspect was taken into custody and the investigation was ongoing.
