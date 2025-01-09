42°
St. Helena deputies working triple homicide, suspect in custody
AMITE - A suspect was arrested after a triple homicide Thursday, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they were dispatched to "an apparent triple homicide" around 4:39 p.m. No information was given regarding regarding identities or the incident.
The case remains under investigation.
