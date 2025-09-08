Trial starts for man accused of killing woman, stabbing her multiple times while streaming on Facebook Live

BATON ROUGE - Accused killer Earl Lee Johnson is facing life in prison for a murder that he streamed on social media. Jury selection started Monday at the 19th Judicial District Court.

In 2022, a grand jury indicted Johnson for the murder of 34-year-old Janice David. Officials say the pair had been on a three-to-four-day drug binge before David was killed.

Investigators say Johnson tied her to a car's steering wheel and repeatedly stabbed her in a live video that was more than 15 minutes long and watched by at least 100 people.

Johnson then tried to set the car on fire after the stabbing, but the fire went out on its own after he fled. According to an EBR coroner's report, David died from smoke inhalation.

Police captured Johnson after he led them on a pursuit in a stolen car. While he was in custody for stealing a vehicle, investigators learned about the earlier stabbing. BRPD said he admitted to the killing.