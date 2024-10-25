Trial of a man accused of killing two people in Tigerland ends in hung jury

BATON ROUGE - The trial of a man accused of killing two people in their Tigerland home in 2021 is over, but families from both sides of the fight say they’re leaving the courtroom without closure.

After a week of presenting evidence and eight hours of jury deliberation, the trial of Brian Lavergne ended in a hung jury, leaving him in limbo.

Stephen Sterling III is the defense attorney for Lavergne, 37, who was accused of killing Laquincia Jackson, 26, and Fredrick Hollins, 33, at a Tigerland home on Jan. 23, 2021. Lavergne and Jackson dated for years before the killing, but at the time of their deaths, Hollins and Jackson were together, according to court records.

Sterling said despite Lavergne not being convicted, the outcome was not necessarily positive.

"Obviously, [Lavergne] was hoping for a positive outcome for him and his family,” Sterling said. “That didn't happen tonight. We respect it."

The victims, Jackson and Hollins, were shot multiple times while in bed. While there was no conviction Friday night, Ladeisha Woods, also on the defense team, says she’s not happy with the results.

"Everyone on both sides wanted closure today,” Woods said. “It was disappointing telling them that because we fought hard all week"

In 2020, the Supreme Court ruled juries nationwide must be unanimous to convict a criminal defendant, which means the case will remain in limbo until a decision is made to move forward.